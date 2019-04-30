Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 160.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,137. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $130.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.93). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,828.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,259,435.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,884.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

