Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,372 Shares of Prudential Public Limited (PUK)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 73.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PUK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 57,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Prudential Public Limited has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.8937 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Public’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,372 Shares of Prudential Public Limited (PUK)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/private-capital-group-llc-acquires-1372-shares-of-prudential-public-limited-puk.html.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.