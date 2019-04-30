Primerica (PRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Primerica to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. Primerica had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $130.54 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total value of $356,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,002.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,852.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,249 shares of company stock worth $1,995,400. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Primerica (PRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/primerica-pri-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.