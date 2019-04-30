PPHE Hotel Group’s (PPH) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPH. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.79) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised their price target on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

LON:PPH opened at GBX 1,690 ($22.08) on Tuesday. PPHE Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,820 ($23.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $716.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.56.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.