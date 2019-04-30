Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Hits $35.26 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $35.26 million and $3.20 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00001580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.01387465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001900 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017475 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00114573 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,177,805 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Binance, IDEX, Huobi, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Kyber Network, Koinex, LATOKEN, Bittrex, UEX, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

