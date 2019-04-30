Planet Fitness (PLNT) Receives “Average” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their average rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PLNT. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of PLNT opened at $76.07 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Berg sold 6,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total value of $388,343.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $13,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,291 shares of company stock worth $29,813,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after purchasing an additional 280,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after purchasing an additional 280,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,135,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,386,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,922 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,283,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,457,000 after purchasing an additional 210,503 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

