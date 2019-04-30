PKG Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, PKG Token has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One PKG Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Mercatox. PKG Token has a market cap of $216,352.00 and approximately $36,448.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00416036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.01005384 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00181528 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001383 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000114 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg . The official website for PKG Token is pkgtoken.io

PKG Token Token Trading

PKG Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

