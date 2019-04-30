Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on VF Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for VF in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.75. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for VF’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get VF alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on VF from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Friday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

VF stock opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. VF has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 64,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $5,594,205.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 215,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,509,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $4,373,501.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,016,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,715 shares of company stock worth $18,533,600. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VF by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.