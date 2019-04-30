Piper Jaffray Companies Boosts Amazon.com (AMZN) Price Target to $2,225.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2019 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,172.58.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,938.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $953.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 26.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total value of $3,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,111,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,314,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,708. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 104.1% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,459,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.0% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

