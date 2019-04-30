Piggycoin (PIGGY) Hits Market Capitalization of $205,843.00

Piggycoin (CURRENCY:PIGGY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Piggycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Piggycoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Piggycoin has a total market cap of $205,843.00 and $0.00 worth of Piggycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Piggycoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000129 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Piggycoin Coin Profile

Piggycoin (PIGGY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. Piggycoin’s total supply is 493,363,566 coins. The official website for Piggycoin is piggy-coin.com . Piggycoin’s official Twitter account is @piggycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Piggycoin is /r/piggycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Piggycoin

Piggycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piggycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Piggycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Piggycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Piggycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Piggycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.