Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3,775.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,647,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,757,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Phillips 66 by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,201,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,744 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,645,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,542,000 after acquiring an additional 958,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,998,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,598,000 after acquiring an additional 885,979 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 21.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

