PGT Innovations (PGTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. PGT Innovations has set its FY19 guidance at $0.93-1.05 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $189.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PGT Innovations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PGTI opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $865.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 19,663 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $284,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,215,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch purchased 4,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $58,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,282. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PGT Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

