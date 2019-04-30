PG&E (PCG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect PG&E to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect PG&E to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PG&E stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,044,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.37. PG&E has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $49.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PG&E to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.82 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

