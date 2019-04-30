PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.96 Per Share

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.955 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,642,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $128.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.53.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $3,193,748.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,231,676.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,063 shares of company stock worth $5,701,110. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,178,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 227,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 25,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.96 Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/pepsico-inc-pep-to-issue-dividend-increase-0-96-per-share.html.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.