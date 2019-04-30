Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Director George W. Broughton Sells 2,000 Shares

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director George W. Broughton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $63,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $634.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $49.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.09 million. Research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,008,000 after buying an additional 44,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,440,000 after purchasing an additional 38,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 813,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Director George W. Broughton Sells 2,000 Shares” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/peoples-bancorp-inc-pebo-director-george-w-broughton-sells-2000-shares.html.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.