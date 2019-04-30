Penumbra (PEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Penumbra has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $134.68 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $167.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Penumbra from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

In related news, CFO Sridhar Kosaraju sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.84, for a total transaction of $699,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,061,102.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,175 shares of company stock valued at $12,497,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

