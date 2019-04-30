PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 43.52% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.47%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 5,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $118,710.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $721,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

