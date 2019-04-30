Pennsylvania Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Roger Fradin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 26,452 shares of company stock worth $541,562 over the last quarter.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

