Pennsylvania Trust Co Invests $336,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $23,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.50, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,995 shares of company stock worth $100,997,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $755.00 target price (up from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $650.67.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $741.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.74 and a 1 year high of $750.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 94.57%. The company had revenue of $817.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/pennsylvania-trust-co-invests-336000-in-mettler-toledo-international-inc-mtd.html.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.