Peak Resorts Inc (SKIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) will post $76.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peak Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.30 million and the highest is $78.40 million. Peak Resorts reported sales of $56.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Peak Resorts will report full year sales of $175.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.30 million to $177.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $186.30 million, with estimates ranging from $184.40 million to $188.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peak Resorts.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. Peak Resorts had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.60%.

SKIS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 30.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 438,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peak Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

SKIS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.39. 21,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,280. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.81. Peak Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Peak Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

