PCM (PCMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut PCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded PCM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on PCM from $24.20 to $29.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of PCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Get PCM alerts:

PCM stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. PCM has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $335.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. PCM had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $533.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PCM will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCMI. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PCM during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PCM during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in PCM during the first quarter worth $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PCM during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in PCM during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCM

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.