Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $556,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 46.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZG remained flat at $$116.27 during trading on Tuesday. 4,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,435. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $139.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $556,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/patriot-financial-group-insurance-agency-llc-has-556000-position-in-invesco-sp-smallcap-600-pure-growth-etf-rzg.html.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.