Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.53 and a 12-month high of $113.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

