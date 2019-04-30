Parker-Hannifin (PH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2019 guidance at $11.35-11.85 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $11.35-11.85 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $183.47 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $140.82 and a 1-year high of $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $350,472.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,758,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.70, for a total value of $798,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $1,814,218 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.24.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

