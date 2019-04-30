Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,942 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $246.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.40. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Arret F. Dobson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,130 shares of company stock worth $380,785. Company insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/parke-bancorp-inc-pkbk-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.