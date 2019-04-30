Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Shares Bought by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Paramount Group accounts for about 4.4% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.46 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

NYSE PGRE traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. 6,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,788. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.87. Paramount Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $190.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.53 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/paramount-group-inc-pgre-shares-bought-by-hill-winds-capital-lp.html.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.