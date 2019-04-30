Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Short Interest Up 6.0% in April

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,123,638 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 29th total of 20,862,424 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,315,027 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Shares of PACB opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.44% and a negative return on equity of 94.50%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 11,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $85,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 729,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,554.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Michael Phillips sold 7,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $51,846.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,028.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $283,261. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

