Oxford Industries (OXM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/25/2019 – Oxford Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/18/2019 – Oxford Industries had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

4/16/2019 – Oxford Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/16/2019 – Oxford Industries is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2019 – Oxford Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/2/2019 – Oxford Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.84 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5,698.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 327,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,037,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,945,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,788,000 after purchasing an additional 74,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

