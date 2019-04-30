Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $26.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Ovid Therapeutics to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 price target on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.85.

OVID stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $74.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

