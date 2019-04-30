ORIX (IX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ORIX (NYSE:IX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. On average, analysts expect ORIX to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORIX stock opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

