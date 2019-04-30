Opus (OPT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Opus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Opus has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $454,913.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00415121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00996403 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00180297 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001332 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.