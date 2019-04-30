Opus Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,338 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 2,807.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, SVP Michael Touff sold 36,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,059,610.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $1,630,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 194,089 shares of company stock worth $5,611,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.31. 17,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,230. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.19). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $858.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.29 million. Analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

