Oppenheimer Increases Waste Management (WM) Price Target to $115.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WM. Argus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $106.45 on Friday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $79.96 and a 12 month high of $107.25. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Batchelor sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $69,872.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $46,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,322.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $368,692. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,659,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,372,000 after buying an additional 1,025,813 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,879,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,258,000 after buying an additional 73,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,699,000 after buying an additional 326,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,024,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,089,000 after buying an additional 182,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $402,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

