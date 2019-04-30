Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 488.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,385 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Marie A. Chandoha sold 45,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $2,048,692.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $11,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,133,617 shares of company stock valued at $52,111,122. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/oppenheimer-co-inc-has-1-87-million-position-in-charles-schwab-co-schw.html.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.