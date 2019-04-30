Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (GVI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET alerts:

GVI stock opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a 52-week low of $2,026.00 and a 52-week high of $2,160.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2193 per share. This is a boost from ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/oppenheimer-co-inc-has-1-64-million-position-in-ishares-tr-inter-govt-cr-bd-et-gvi.html.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.