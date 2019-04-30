Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (VST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,024,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 585,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after buying an additional 262,800 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,114,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period.

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,352.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.47). Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

