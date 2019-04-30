Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,524 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 784.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

NYSE WY opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $210,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

