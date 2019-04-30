On Track Innovations Ltd (OTIV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $1.85 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given On Track Innovations an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have weighed in on OTIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded On Track Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

OTIV traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. 56,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,812. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.41. On Track Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 12.93% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that On Track Innovations will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates through Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum segments. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

