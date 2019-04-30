ON Semiconductor (ON) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.52, but opened at $22.20. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 9883510 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,006.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $891,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 116.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

