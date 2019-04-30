Oceaneering International (OII) Issues Earnings Results

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $493.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.33 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 2.01. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TVR Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. TVR Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 62,205 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,639,000 after acquiring an additional 116,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 41,774 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OII shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Societe Generale set a $17.00 price objective on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $17.00 price objective on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

