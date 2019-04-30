Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.80

News articles about Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Occidental Petroleum earned a media sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas producer an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Occidental Petroleum’s score:

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.97.

Shares of OXY opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/occidental-petroleum-oxy-receives-daily-media-impact-rating-of-2-80.html.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.