Occidental makes Rival offer for Anadarko Petroleum

There is A bidding war breaking out using Occidental producing an offer worth $76 per share that it states is approximately a 20% premium into Chevron’s $33 billion bargain.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. said in a letter to Anadarko’s board Wednesday that its bid could give Anadarko shareholders $38 in cash and 0.6094 shares of Occidental inventory for every Anadarko share.

“We have been concentrated on Anadarko for many years because we’ve long believed that we’re ideally positioned to create compelling value from a mix with them,” Occidental President and CEO Vicki Hollub stated in a statement.

Houston-based Occidental stated the mix would bolster its position. It’s looking to close on the agreement during the next half of the year.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. jumped over 9.6% to $70 in premarket trading.