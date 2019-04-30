Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,395,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 433,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 209,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $18,431,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 196,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 77,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

OAS opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $241,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 536,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OAS. Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

