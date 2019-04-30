Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.76-2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.91-0.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 770,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $88.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. The company had revenue of $683.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.76 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

