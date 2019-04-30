Novocure (NVCR) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 3.20. Novocure has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. Equities analysts expect that Novocure will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Novocure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $2,573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $229,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,254 shares of company stock valued at $17,509,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

