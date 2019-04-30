Novacyt (NCYT) Shares Down 20.9%

Shares of Novacyt SA (LON:NCYT) traded down 20.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.03 ($0.20). 214,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.57.

Novacyt SA develops and sells diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases. The company's diagnostic products are used in liquid based cytology, oncology, microbiology, haematology, and serology testing. It offers NovaPrep, a liquid based cytology solution that is utilized in the diagnosis of cervical cancer; and clinical laboratory testing services to clinicians, healthcare providers, and patients.

