Norges Bank Takes Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 596,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $252,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,539.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $123,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 26.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/norges-bank-takes-position-in-hannon-armstrong-sustnbl-infrstr-cap-inc-hasi.html.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.