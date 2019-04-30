Nord/LB Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (WCH) a €84.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCH. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €97.63 ($113.52).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH opened at €79.36 ($92.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €70.08 ($81.49) and a 1 year high of €157.05 ($182.62).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.