NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.98 Million

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $7,753.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00052005 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000155 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000504 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 210,579,260 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

