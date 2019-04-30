Noble Energy (NBL) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NBL. Morgan Stanley raised Noble Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $39.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.05.

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Noble Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Noble Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $379,149.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,451,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,419,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $270,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,212 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1,843.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,948,365 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,692 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,883,465 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 714.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,844,076 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,948 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

